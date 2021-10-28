Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
COVID-19 activity remains low in Renfrew County.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported.
The number of known active cases in the region is at two.
We are expected to receive a case summary update, which includes hospitalizations and outbreaks, today.
Ontario legislature condemns member's COVID-19 posts, calls for apologyOntario's legislature has unanimously called on Independent member Randy Hillier to apologize for ``a string of disreputable conduct'' in the context of COVID-19.
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFour new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Local couple pledges $10,000 to Cancer Care campaignAndrew Chenard and Dan Laverdure are pledging $10,000 to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care campaign.
Former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner passes away at 85Tributes are pouring in for former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner who passed away at age 85 on Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases remain low in Renfrew CountyThere are no new cases to report in the Renfrew County today.
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Kingston region todayThere are 11 new cases of covid-19 reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region today.
Kingston police found male who provided a fake name with help from the publicKingston police took to the public for assistance in identifying a male who they believe provided a false name during the weekend of October 23rd.