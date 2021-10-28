iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID

COVID-19 activity remains low in Renfrew County. 

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at two. 

We are expected to receive a case summary update, which includes hospitalizations and outbreaks, today. 

12

Check out the latest Songs