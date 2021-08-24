Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over the weekend
Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend.
The number of known active cases remains at only one.
As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
Investigation terminated into broken leg suffered during arrest in KingstonOntario's Special Investigations Unit is terminating an investigation into a broken leg suffered by a man during an arrest in Kingston.
19-year-old charged with flight from police and dangerous operationA 19-year-old man has been charged after he was alleged to have failed to stop for Ontario Provincial Police.
Three new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A over weekendThree new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in the KFL&A region.
Multiple charges laid after domestic dispute in PembrokeA Pembroke man faces several charges after a domestic dispute.
Collision leads to charges in Central Frontenac TownshipA single-vehicle collision in Central Frontenac Township has led to charges.
OPP investigating suspicious fire in SunburyOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fire at a business in Sunbury.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at St. Lawrence CollegeSt. Lawrence College is running a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic at it's Brockville campus today.
Police looking for motorcyclist in incident at Ultramar gas stationPolice in Deep River are asking for the public's help searching for a motorcyclist involved in an incident at an Ultramar gas station on Hwy. 7.