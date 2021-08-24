iHeartRadio
25°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over the weekend

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend. 

The number of known active cases remains at only one. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

12

Check out the latest Songs