iHeartRadio
20°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

COVID-19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

There are two known active cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

In the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health reported that one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. 

12

Check out the latest Songs