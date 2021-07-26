iHeartRadio
24°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

covid 19

We are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the region today. 

On Friday, Renfrew County and District Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases is at six. 

In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

12

Check out the latest Songs