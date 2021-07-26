Zero new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
We are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the region today.
On Friday, Renfrew County and District Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases is at six.
In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says no one is in the hospital with the virus.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekendKFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
North Grenville named Canada's most active community by ParticipACTIONThe Municipality of North Grenville has been crowned Canada's most active community by ParticipACTION.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify female theft suspectKingston Police are asking for information to identify a female theft suspect.
-
Riverside Park Beach closed due to high levels of E. Coli.The City of Pembroke says Riverside Park Beach is closed until further notice due to high levels of E. Coli.
-
Police find body of swimmer who disappeared in Gatineau RiverPolice in western Quebec say they they have found the body of a 25-year-old man who disappeared in the Gatineau River.
-
Canadian Forces members rescue pilot whose plane crashed near Petawawa, Ont.Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force rescued a pilot whose plane had crashed north of Petawawa, Ont. on Saturday.
-
'Frustrated as hell:' Barry's Bay COVID-19 outbreak closes businessesA new outbreak of COVID-19 in Barry’s Bay, Ont. has resulted in two closed businesses and nearly two-dozen high-risk contacts.
-
Pembroke's Bike Bank rolls out 100th free bicycleA COVID bicycle project in Pembroke has hit a milestone of delivering 100 free bicycles to members of the community.
-
Back in the swing of things: Youth baseball returns to the diamond in the Kingston regionAt Megaffin Park, the Kingston Colts are back in the swing of things, as the start of the new baseball season gets underway in the city.