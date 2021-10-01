iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Covid19

Because of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, no COVID-19 report was released locally on Thursday. That is expected to be released today. 

On Wednesday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

Known active cases in the region is at eight. 

A new case summary update, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today. 

