Zero new cases of COVID-19 reported in Renfrew County

COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

There still remains one known active case of COVID-19 in the community. 

A new case summary update on hospitalizations and outbreaks in the region is expected to be released tomorrow. 

