Zero new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

There are zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

One case has also been removed from the health unit's dashboard after it was determined it was a false positive.

The number of known active cases in the region is at nine.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 74 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 82 per cent have their first dose.

No new COVID-19 cases to report in #KFLA today!

1 case has resolved

1 case removed from dashboard (false positive)

9 active cases pic.twitter.com/1wWJdbUIek — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) August 11, 2021