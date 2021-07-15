Zero new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region for third straight day
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region is zero.
It's the third straight day there are zero new cases.
Known active cases of COVID-19 went down, it's now at 11.
Three people are in hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
On the vaccination front, nearly 60 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, over 79 per cent have their first dose.
