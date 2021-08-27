iHeartRadio
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is still at one. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community. 

