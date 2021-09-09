Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases remains at one.
A new case summary update is expected to be released today.
-
Minor injuries after collision in BrockvilleMinor injuries are being reported after a collision at Stewart Blvd. and Central Ave. in the City of Brockville.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
-
Six new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionSix new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Rabies vaccination clinics being held by Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is hosting rabies vaccination clinics for pets.
-
Suspicious vehicle located on Hwy. 401Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the shoulder of the Hwy. 401 westbound near the Shannonville exit.
-
Positive COVID-19 case at Trinity Social RestaurantKFL&A Public Health is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 at the Trinity Social Restaurant at 424 Princess St.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Bath leads to impairment chargesA multi-vehicle collision has led to impairment charges.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
OPP investigating commercial break and enter in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police are investigating a commercial break and enter at a gas bar on MacKay St.