iHeartRadio
18°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

covid 19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County today. 

The number of known active cases is at 10. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person was in the hospital with the virus. 

A new update is expected to be released tomorrow. 

12

Check out the latest Songs