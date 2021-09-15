Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County today.
The number of known active cases is at 10.
As of the latest case summary update, one person was in the hospital with the virus.
A new update is expected to be released tomorrow.
