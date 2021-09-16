Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 10.
An updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today.
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
Cocaine and heroin seized after traffic stop in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police seized cocaine and heroin after a traffic stop in City of Pembroke.
CAF conducting training in Renfrew CountyThe Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is advising residents in Golden Lake, Petawawa, Pembroke, and Laurentian Hills that personnel from the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group will be training in the area.
Green's Dr. Waji Khan endorses NDP's Vic Sahai ahead of electionJust days before the federal election, the Green Party candidate for Kingston and the Islands, Dr. Waji Khan, has announced he is endorsing the NDP candidate, Vic Sahai.
10 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
Positive cases of COVID-19 at LDSB schoolsThe Limestone District School Board has confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at James R. Henderson Public School and Kingston Secondary School.
21 charges laid against suspect in north end stabbingKingston Police have laid 21 charges against a suspect after a high-risk takedown on Tuesday.
Fentanyl seized during traffic stop in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police seized fentanyl during a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke on Sunday.
10 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.