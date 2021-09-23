Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases is currently at three.
A new case summary update, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today.
-
Early dismissal at Ernestown Secondary School after staff member tests positive for COVID-19Class was dismissed early at Ernestown Secondary School in Odessa Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
One COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Free three-month membership at YMCA for second COVID-19 doseThe Brockville YMCA is offering residents who come to the building for a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine a free three-month membership to the Y.
-
South Frontenac OPP investigating arson and break and enter at family cabin siteOntario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a case of arson and break and enter to a family cabin site.
-
Kingston Police investigating serious collision involving pedestrianKingston Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Battersea Rd. at Kingston Mills Rd.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
-
City of Pembroke outlines proof of vaccination policy at recreational facilitiesThe City of Pembroke is outlining its proof of vaccination policy for it's recreational facilities.
-
Female bystander rescues driver after vehicle enters canalA female bystander is being credited with saving a life in the Village of Cardinal.