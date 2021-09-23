iHeartRadio
15°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

COVID-19(3)

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases is currently at three. 

A new case summary update, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today. 

12

Check out the latest Songs