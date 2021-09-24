iHeartRadio
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at two. 

In the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health say no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

