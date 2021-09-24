Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at two.
In the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health say no one is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Brockville General Hospital receives $25.6 million from province to address debtThe Brockville General Hospital is set to receive $25.6 million from the province to address accumulated debt.
-
Six new COVID-19 cases in KFL&ASix new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Police seeking info on attempted theft at mailbox in August TownshipOntario Provincial Police are asking for information into an attempted theft from a mailbox on Algonquin Rd. in Augusta Township.
-
Renfrew County hospitals implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for visitorsHospitals across Renfrew County have announced they will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for visitors, essential care givers, and care partners effective October 15th.
-
Early dismissal at Ernestown Secondary School after staff member tests positive for COVID-19Class was dismissed early at Ernestown Secondary School in Odessa Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
One COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.