Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region remains at seven. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

