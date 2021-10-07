iHeartRadio
18°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

covid 19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at seven. 

An updated case summary, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today. 

12

Check out the latest Songs