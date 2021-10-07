Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at seven.
An updated case summary, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today.
Five new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A regionOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
City of Kingston hosting two sessions on Central Kingston Growth StrategyThe City of Kingston has announced it's hosting two sessions on the Central Kingston Growth Strategy.
Walks at the PMC starting October 13The City of Pembroke is offering walks around the promenade at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC) starting October 13th.
County of Renfrew accepting nominations for Warden's Community Service AwardsThe County of Renfrew has announced it's accepting nominations for the Warden's Community Service Awards.
Ottawa man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Deep RiverPolice in Deep River say an Ottawa man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in the area.
Hutton signs PTO contract with Anaheim DucksBrockville's Ben Hutton has signed a professional tryout contract with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.
Kingston Police looking for suspect in stabbing in University DistrictKingston Police are searching for a male suspect in a stabbing in the University District over the weekend.
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.