Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

covid 19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at eight. 

As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit. 

