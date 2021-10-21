Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at seven.
An updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today.
-
