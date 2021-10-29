Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

Zero new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region remains at two.

In the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health says no one is in the hospital with the virus.

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

On the vaccination front, over 88 percent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.