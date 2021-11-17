Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at nine.
As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
We are expected to receive an updated case summary tomorrow.
