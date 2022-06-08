iHeartRadio
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County for second straight day

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

For the second straight day, zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 48. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

