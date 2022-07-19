Zucchini 500 races this Sunday

Zucchini 500 races take place at farmers' markets across the continent. Every race at every market is different. Locally, it was designed to be a celebration of creativity and fun.

All racers are entered into a prize draw, and the winner of the races earns the right to wear the Z500 championship belt at the market for the rest of the day.

Here's how the event works:

If you know you are attending, register in advance

Pick up a Kub Car Kit from the market or Minotaur Games and Gifts

Select a zucchini from the market, your garden, or a local grocer

Put together your kit, attach the zucchini, and decorate to your heart's content

Remember to give your car a name

Stop at the KCCU tent at the market by 10:30 a.m. to give your car's name and fill out a ticket for the prize draw.

A reminder that while registration in advance is recommended...