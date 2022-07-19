iHeartRadio
Zucchini 500 races this Sunday

Zucchini 500 races take place at farmers' markets across the continent. Every race at every market is different. Locally, it was designed to be a celebration of creativity and fun. 

All racers are entered into a prize draw, and the winner of the races earns the right to wear the Z500 championship belt at the market for the rest of the day.

Here's how the event works:

  • If you know you are attending, register in advance
  • Pick up a Kub Car Kit from the market or Minotaur Games and Gifts
  • Select a zucchini from the market, your garden, or a local grocer
  • Put together your kit, attach the zucchini, and decorate to your heart's content
  • Remember to give your car a name
  • Stop at the KCCU tent at the market by 10:30 a.m. to give your car's name and fill out a ticket for the prize draw.

A reminder that while registration in advance is recommended...

  1. Do not attend the market if you are experiencing any symptoms or have been in recent contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID case
  2. The market is mask-friendly. Masks are optional for everyone.
