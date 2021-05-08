Coalition For Kids Advocating for a Regional Approach

Dr. Tess Clifford is a child psychologist and the director of the Psychology Clinic at Queen's University and she is part of a group who are concerned about the impacts COVID-19 has had on the mental health of children and youth. She has helped form the Coalition For Kids who would like to see the Ontario government give more powers to our Medical Officers of Health. She explained that, and how you can get involved.