Conquer the Canal - The Capital to Capital Challenge

A new fundraiser allows you to stay physically and mentally active in a fun way while supporting two great causes. Conquer the Canal - The Capital to Capital Challenge will have you virtually travelling the Rideau Canal while supporting Kingston United Soccer Club and the Partners in Mission Food Bank. Victoria Robinson is one of the organizers and we spoke with her to get all the details. Start your challenge HERE https://www.myvirtualmission.com/missions/110099/conquer-the-canal-capital-to-capital-challenge