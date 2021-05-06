Dr. Kieran Moore talks construction site outbreak, vaccines for 12+, and more.

In our latest update from Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A Public Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, shares the latest info on the construction site outbreak. He also told us when he thinks children 12 and up might be vaccinated, if the Ontario stay-at-home order will be lifted on May 20th, and the schedule for more doses of the vaccine for our region.