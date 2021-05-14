Kingston teacher creates Reid and Ben "Pocket Buddies" for charity

Mme Jacynthe is a grade 4 teacher at Madeleine-de-Roybon in Kingston and for the past 8 years she, along with her students, have been making “Pocket Buddies” and selling them raising money for various organizations. She actually just made two hilarious Pocket Dolls of Reid and Ben and she shared more info about her initiative. If you'd like to bid on them, here's the link. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10161159146028102&set=a.10151605305698102