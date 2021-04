Local Teacher Writes Song About 3yr-old Jude's Disappearance

This morning, I spoke with Kelly Graham, a teacher at Perth Rd. Public School, who was so affected by the recent disappearance and rescue of 3 year-old Jude Leyton that she wrote a song about it. Check out our chat above and hear the entire song here: https://www.facebook.com/kelly.graham.313/videos/3886479514724699