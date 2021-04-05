You could save up to 8 lives by being an organ donor!

Today in Ontario, there are over 1500 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplant. Every 3 days someone will die because they did not get their transplant in time. April is 'Be A Donor month' and Chairperson for the Transplant Advocate Association in Kingston and a 2 time liver transplant recipient, Theresa Whalen-Witjes, joins Trinette to talk about why it's so important to register to be an organ donor and why the #BeADonor campaign chose the colour GREEN. Register and find out more at BeADonor.ca