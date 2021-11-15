MOVE 98.3 and Pure Country 99’s’s Toy Mountain campaign is back!

Presented by Paradiso Pizza.

Every year we come together to help families in need this holiday season

This year your donations will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Kingston!

With special thanks to Cataraqui Centre and AMJ Campbell

Here's how you can support this year's campaign:

To make a monetary donation to Toy Mountain online, click here, Select "Toy Mountain" from the drop down menu.

To drop off a donation in person, visit Cataraqui Centre.

For information on how to volunteer with the Salvation Army, click here.