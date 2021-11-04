Move 100 Toy Drive

The MOVE 100 Cineplex/Playdium Toy Drive has never needed you more!

KEEP THE DRIVE ALIVE and donate to The MOVE 100 Cineplex/Playdium Toy Drive online at http://SalvationArmy.ca/MOVE100Cineplex.

Under the tree on Christmas morning… Your donations will be distributed by the Salvation Army to metro families in need.

If you have already purchased a new, un-wrapped toy, the Salvation Army will be accepting toys at 7101 Chebucto Road (The old Sears outlet Store) on Saturday, December 12th and Sunday, December 13th from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

The Salvation Army...

Gives hope and support to vulnerable people in the Maritimes. They offer practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life. By meeting needs, they have been transforming the lives of deserving individuals throughout our community for the last 138 years.The Salvation Army Maritime Division spans the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Make an Online Donation...

As the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in Canada, The Salvation Army offers unprecedented support to society’s most vulnerable. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are giving hope today by investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people. Donate here.

Make a Donation over the phone...

By calling 902-455-1201 x 230.



