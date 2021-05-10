Front Line Friday

Superheroes may wear capes but real life heroes wear masks.

Nurses work hard and put themselves at risk and MOVE wants to celebrate that commitment.

All this week, visit the MOVE Facebook Page to nominate a deserving nurse in your life!

Comment on our Frontline Fridays post with their name and why you want them recognized.

On Friday May 14th, Lori and Curtis will award a deserving nurse a $500 Sleep Country gift card for exclusive in-store sleep essentials.

Celebrate the nurses in our life with MOVE 105.7 and Sleep Country — Sleep Well, Stay Well.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 10, 2021 and closes at 7:59 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. One prize, valued at $500 CAD. The odds of winning a prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the applicable entry period. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at http://www.move1057.ca.