MOVE 105.7's Valet Car Wash Giveaway

MOVE 105.7 and Valet Car Wash want to give listeners the chance to keep their car looking great inside and out, with a gift card, good for five car washes!

Text the word “WASH” along with your first and last name to the number 1-0-5-7-0.

You could win a $55.00 gift card to Valet Car Wash in St. Catharines!

Tune in weekdays with Aiko as she announces a daily winner!



No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on April 12, 2021 and closes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 16, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes, valued at $55.00 CAD each. The odds of winning a prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the applicable entry period. The number of prizes available to be won throughout the contest will decrease as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at http://www.move1057.ca