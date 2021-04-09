Watch Your Words!
Have you ever tried to say something but weren’t allowed to say it? You’d be watching your words!
And when you watch your words with MOVE 105.7, you could WIN CASH!!!
Tune in weekdays at 7:40 with Lori and Curtis in the morning; they’ll pick a random topic for one lucky player to talk about for 30 seconds.
BUT — you can’t say “umm” or certain words!
You’ll start with $300! Every time you say something you shouldn’t, $50 comes off the total.
Pause for too long and you walk away with nothing!
Watch your words — weekday mornings at 7:40 — on MOVE 105.7!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:40 a.m. ET on April 12, 2021 and closes at 7:45 a.m. ET on April 30, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. A total amount of $4,500 in cash prizes is available to be won. The minimum amount that can be offered as a prize is $0 CAD. The maximum amount that can be offered as a prize is $300 CAD. Odds of becoming a contestant will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement on any weekday of the contest period. Odds of winning a prize for any contestant will depend upon their ability to play the game. The number of prizes decreases as they are attributed during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.move1057.ca.