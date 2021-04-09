Have you ever tried to say something but weren’t allowed to say it? You’d be watching your words!



And when you watch your words with MOVE 105.7, you could WIN CASH!!!



Tune in weekdays at 7:40 with Lori and Curtis in the morning; they’ll pick a random topic for one lucky player to talk about for 30 seconds.

BUT — you can’t say “umm” or certain words!



You’ll start with $300! Every time you say something you shouldn’t, $50 comes off the total.

Pause for too long and you walk away with nothing!



Watch your words — weekday mornings at 7:40 — on MOVE 105.7!