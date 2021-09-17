Cards For Health Care Heroes

It’s time to send our heroes some love. Our health care workers in Niagara have worked tirelessly to provide care to the residents of our community. What better way to give back than to send them some messages of love and encouragement.

We are asking YOU all to take some time to create a greeting card that we can share with our local health care heroes!



Grab a marker and some paper, buy a blank card or simply write a message on a blank piece of paper and drop it off to the following address:

MOVE 105.7

c/o Healthcare Heroes

12 Yates St

St. Catharines

(NOTE: Card drop-off mailbox is at the back of the building.)



Our staff will drop all of your cards off at our local hospitals.

Thank you NIAGARA and THANK YOU TO OUR HEALTH CARE HEROES!





CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR PRINTABLE CARD TEMPLATE.



* Cards can be dropped off between September 20th and October 22nd. *