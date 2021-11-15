Great Holiday Food Drive
MOVE 105.7 feels the need — the need to feed! With the 17th Annual Great Holiday Food Drive!
This year is even MORE special because we’re spreading the holiday cheer by supporting all Feed Ontario designated food banks in Niagara!
On December 10th, we’ll be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines and other locations throughout Niagara.
Let’s stuff the buses and help families in need!
The Great Holiday Food Drive — with MOVE 105.7, 97.7 HTZ-FM and NewsTalk 610 CKTB.
Proudly sponsored by MNP Debt St. Catharines.
Proudly supporting:
Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold
Fort Erie – Fort Erie Salvation Army
Grimsby – Grimsby Benevolent Fund
Lincoln – Community Care of West Niagara
Niagara-on-the-Lake – Newark Neighbours
West Lincoln – West Lincoln Community Care