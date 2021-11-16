Putting pen to paper lets someone know you’ve taken the time to think about them — that you care — and that they matter.

MOVE 105.7 and the Niagara Region Police Association are bringing back Holiday Cards for Seniors!

If you’d like to make some special senior’s day, fill out a holiday card and drop it off at 12 Yates Street by December 10th. Then, we’ll deliver your cards to long term care facilities and hospitals in the region.

Cards can be dropped at the front doors of 12 Yates Street or mailed to:

12 Yates Street

St. Catharines, ON

L2R 5R2

Holiday Cards for Seniors — with the Niagara Region Police Association — Protecting Our Guardians – and MOVE 105.7.