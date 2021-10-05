MOVE 105.7 Slow Down Lawn Signs
Have a look out for our MOVE cruiser at various events throughout the city. We’ll be giving away these signs – free of charge!
*Available while quantities last
Important Tips for Lawn Sign Display
- In selecting a suitable location to install your sign, please ensure that it is: on your private residential property; visible to oncoming traffic; not obstructing driveways, roadways, intersections, sidewalks or walkways; not obstructing a driver’s, cyclist’s or pedestrian’s line of vision; be inserted into the ground using the wire frame only; set-back a minimum of 1 meter from a sidewalk, the curb or the edge of the road; placed as supplied and without further illumination or the use of reflective tape.
- Please check your local bylaws for lawn sign installation rules and regulations before placing signs on your property.
- To avoid seasonal wear, do not leave your signs out during months of bad weather.
- Please dispose sign materials safely after use. The sign board (made out of coroplast) must be placed in your garbage. The metal stake is recyclable.
- Once you have obtained a sign, it is your property and your responsibility
TIPS BORROWED FROM: CAA NIAGARA