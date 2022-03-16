iHeartRadio
The Bell Media team creates and delivers the best Canadian and international content across our digital media, television, radio, and out-of-home advertising platforms. We’re looking for innovative team players ready to take some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the country to the next level.
 


COMPANY:  Bell Media (BOUNCE 102.9, 97.7 HTZ-FM, MOVE 105.7, NewsTalk 610 CKTB, Funny 820 & BNN Bloomberg Radio 1150)

POSITION: Brand Ambassador, Bell Media, Freelancer

POSITION DETAILS:  This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media Hamilton & Niagara’s well-known radio stations including BOUNCE 102.9, 97.7 HTZ-FM, MOVE 105.7, NEWSTALK 610 CKTB, Funny 820 & BNN Bloomberg Radio 1150!  We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team!  This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups.

REQUIREMENTS:  

  • Previous retail or customer service experience
  • Must be available and willing to work evenings and weekends including some statutory holidays
  • Highly motivated, dependable and energetic
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license
  • Keen ability to proactively problem solve in any situation
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Must be responsible, attentive, and have a sense of priority
  • Ability to lift up heavier items with assistance



