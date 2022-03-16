The Bell Media team creates and delivers the best Canadian and international content across our digital media, television, radio, and out-of-home advertising platforms. We’re looking for innovative team players ready to take some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the country to the next level.





COMPANY: Bell Media (BOUNCE 102.9, 97.7 HTZ-FM, MOVE 105.7, NewsTalk 610 CKTB, Funny 820 & BNN Bloomberg Radio 1150)



POSITION: Brand Ambassador, Bell Media, Freelancer



POSITION DETAILS: This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media Hamilton & Niagara’s well-known radio stations including BOUNCE 102.9, 97.7 HTZ-FM, MOVE 105.7, NEWSTALK 610 CKTB, Funny 820 & BNN Bloomberg Radio 1150! We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team! This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups.



REQUIREMENTS:

Previous retail or customer service experience

Must be available and willing to work evenings and weekends including some statutory holidays

Highly motivated, dependable and energetic

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Keen ability to proactively problem solve in any situation

Excellent communication skills

Must be responsible, attentive, and have a sense of priority

Ability to lift up heavier items with assistance





CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.