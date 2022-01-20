Since 1979, Cotton Inc. has been a leader in the residential and commercial concrete sector. We are locally owned and operated in Niagara Falls, ON. Cotton Inc. is committed to offering concrete foundations and construction materials using our equipment and resources to ensure complete customer satisfaction at competitive rates.

Our attention to detail and dedication to professionalism has allowed us to continuously grow to better service our customers and remain a leader in our field.

Cotton is community-driven and dedicated to supporting the Niagara region. We utilize our unique resources to both service our customers and support local events and charities. Cotton believes in investing in people: from our team to our customers and our community. One company, one team, one vision.



COMPANY: Cotton Inc. Niagara Region



POSITION: Various positions available.



POSITION DETAILS: More information available at interview stage.



REQUIREMENTS: Looking for applicants with experience in foundations, flatwork, trucking, site services, readymix or environmental services.



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.

