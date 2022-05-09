Founded in 1968 as a courier service with a single car and driver, Dicom now serves customers across a wide range of industries, modes of transportation, and throughout all of North America, fulfilling over 80,000 shipments a day.

Dicom meets the needs of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers through parcel, freight and logistics services, tailored to each and every one of those customers’ unique needs and requirements.

Our comprehensive transport solutions include:

Regional Parcel

Less than truckload (LTL)

Full truckload

Logistics

Cross-border services

Dedicated logistics

Residential

Dicom was acquired by General Logistics Systems B.V. (GLS) in August 2018.



COMPANY: GLS Canada



POSITION: Package Sorter, Forklift Operator, AZ Truck Driver (Line Haul)



POSITION DETAILS:

Package Sorter – Sorting packages by postal code, lifting up to 70 pounds

Forklift Operator – Operating the Counter Balance

AZ Truck Driver – Depart Stoney Creek at 8:00pm depart Stoney Creek, heading to a switch point in Kingston, then to Brampton, and then back into Stoney Creek. Finishing around 7:30 / 8:00am each day.



Apply online at the links below:

PACKAGE SORTER

FORKLIFT OPERATOR

AZ TRUCK DRIVER