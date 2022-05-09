GLS Canada
Founded in 1968 as a courier service with a single car and driver, Dicom now serves customers across a wide range of industries, modes of transportation, and throughout all of North America, fulfilling over 80,000 shipments a day.
Dicom meets the needs of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers through parcel, freight and logistics services, tailored to each and every one of those customers’ unique needs and requirements.
Our comprehensive transport solutions include:
- Regional Parcel
- Less than truckload (LTL)
- Full truckload
- Logistics
- Cross-border services
- Dedicated logistics
- Residential
Dicom was acquired by General Logistics Systems B.V. (GLS) in August 2018.
POSITION: Package Sorter, Forklift Operator, AZ Truck Driver (Line Haul)
POSITION DETAILS:
Package Sorter – Sorting packages by postal code, lifting up to 70 pounds
Forklift Operator – Operating the Counter Balance
AZ Truck Driver – Depart Stoney Creek at 8:00pm depart Stoney Creek, heading to a switch point in Kingston, then to Brampton, and then back into Stoney Creek. Finishing around 7:30 / 8:00am each day.
Apply online at the links below: