iHeartRadio
Choose your station
13°C

static urls

Instagram
10570
Sms*

GLS Canada

Founded in 1968 as a courier service with a single car and driver, Dicom now serves customers across a wide range of industries, modes of transportation, and throughout all of North America, fulfilling over 80,000 shipments a day.

Dicom meets the needs of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers through parcel, freight and logistics services, tailored to each and every one of those customers’ unique needs and requirements.

Our comprehensive transport solutions include:

  • Regional Parcel
  • Less than truckload (LTL)
  • Full truckload
  • Logistics
  • Cross-border services
  • Dedicated logistics
  • Residential

Dicom was acquired by General Logistics Systems B.V. (GLS) in August 2018.

 


COMPANY:  GLS Canada

POSITION: Package Sorter, Forklift Operator, AZ Truck Driver (Line Haul)

POSITION DETAILS:
Package Sorter – Sorting packages by postal code, lifting up to 70 pounds
Forklift Operator – Operating the Counter Balance
AZ Truck Driver – Depart Stoney Creek at 8:00pm depart Stoney Creek, heading to a switch point in Kingston, then to Brampton, and then back into Stoney Creek. Finishing around 7:30 / 8:00am each day.

Apply online at the links below:

PACKAGE SORTER

FORKLIFT OPERATOR

AZ TRUCK DRIVER

 

 

Post your job on the Hiring Hub!

Fill out this form and our sales team will be in touch about our Hiring Hub packages.