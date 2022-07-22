iHeartRadio
A leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-based solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use.

Renowned for our proven Jenbacher* and Waukesha* gas engines. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin.  INNIO’s newest facility in Welland manufactures INNIO’s Waukesha gas engines; this greenfield site—spread over roughly 500,000 square feet—ultimately will accommodate more than 200 employees. It began manufacturing and shipping Waukesha units to customers in August 2018.

 


COMPANY:  INNIO

POSITION: Various positions available.

POSITION DETAILS:  Innio's state of the art gas engine manufacturing facility in Welland is hiring for positions in Assembly, Machining and Test and Paint departments to suport a growing production demand.  Perks include Paid sick/personal days, tuition reimbursement, onsite gym, employer paid benefits, matched rrsp  program and flexible working model.  Bring your resume to Innio's Job Fair Tuesday July 26 9a-12p and Wed July 27 from 4-8p at 200 Buchner Rd, Welland.    For more info visit Innio.com.

REQUIREMENTS: Looking to work or relocate to Niagara.


CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.

