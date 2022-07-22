A leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-based solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use.

Renowned for our proven Jenbacher* and Waukesha* gas engines. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin. INNIO’s newest facility in Welland manufactures INNIO’s Waukesha gas engines; this greenfield site—spread over roughly 500,000 square feet—ultimately will accommodate more than 200 employees. It began manufacturing and shipping Waukesha units to customers in August 2018.



COMPANY: INNIO



POSITION: Various positions available.



POSITION DETAILS: Innio's state of the art gas engine manufacturing facility in Welland is hiring for positions in Assembly, Machining and Test and Paint departments to suport a growing production demand. Perks include Paid sick/personal days, tuition reimbursement, onsite gym, employer paid benefits, matched rrsp program and flexible working model. Bring your resume to Innio's Job Fair Tuesday July 26 9a-12p and Wed July 27 from 4-8p at 200 Buchner Rd, Welland. For more info visit Innio.com.



REQUIREMENTS: Looking to work or relocate to Niagara.