NewsTalk 610 CKTB
The Bell Media team creates and delivers the best Canadian and international content across our digital media, television, radio, and out-of-home advertising platforms. We’re looking for innovative team players ready to take some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the country to the next level.
COMPANY: NewsTalk 610 CKTB (Bell Media)
POSITION: Morning Show Producer
POSITION DETAILS: In this role you will be producing and operating the board for the for the #1 NewsTalk 610 CKTB morning show with Tim Denis. You will also be responsible for booking some guests, co-ordinating daily round tables, and creation of content for on-air and digital platforms.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Post-secondary degree in a related field of study
- Technically sound with superb board operating skills
- Creative, driven and fun to be around
- Works well within a team dynamic
- Ability to direct the team and run the show
- Being news savvy and aware of current events
- Ability to handle live and breaking news situations
- Great listening and responding skills
- Extensive experience with audio/video editing software & Wide Orbit Automation
- Experience in creating and maintaining an engaged social media audience across multiple platforms
- Proven production skills with ability to take on additional responsibilities & duties as required