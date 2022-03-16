The Bell Media team creates and delivers the best Canadian and international content across our digital media, television, radio, and out-of-home advertising platforms. We’re looking for innovative team players ready to take some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the country to the next level.





COMPANY: NewsTalk 610 CKTB (Bell Media)



POSITION: Morning Show Producer



POSITION DETAILS: In this role you will be producing and operating the board for the for the #1 NewsTalk 610 CKTB morning show with Tim Denis. You will also be responsible for booking some guests, co-ordinating daily round tables, and creation of content for on-air and digital platforms.



REQUIREMENTS:

Post-secondary degree in a related field of study

Technically sound with superb board operating skills

Creative, driven and fun to be around

Works well within a team dynamic

Ability to direct the team and run the show

Being news savvy and aware of current events

Ability to handle live and breaking news situations

Great listening and responding skills

Extensive experience with audio/video editing software & Wide Orbit Automation

Experience in creating and maintaining an engaged social media audience across multiple platforms

Proven production skills with ability to take on additional responsibilities & duties as required





