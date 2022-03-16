iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C

static urls

Instagram
10570
Sms*

NewsTalk 610 CKTB

The Bell Media team creates and delivers the best Canadian and international content across our digital media, television, radio, and out-of-home advertising platforms. We’re looking for innovative team players ready to take some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the country to the next level.
 


COMPANY:  NewsTalk 610 CKTB (Bell Media)

POSITION: Morning Show Producer

POSITION DETAILS:  In this role you will be producing and operating the board for the for the #1 NewsTalk 610 CKTB morning show with Tim Denis. You will also be responsible for booking some guests, co-ordinating daily round tables, and creation of content for on-air and digital platforms.

REQUIREMENTS:  

  • Post-secondary degree in a related field of study
  • Technically sound with superb board operating skills
  • Creative, driven and fun to be around
  • Works well within a team dynamic
  • Ability to direct the team and run the show
  • Being news savvy and aware of current events
  • Ability to handle live and breaking news situations
  • Great listening and responding skills
  • Extensive experience with audio/video editing software & Wide Orbit Automation
  • Experience in creating and maintaining an engaged social media audience across multiple platforms
  • Proven production skills with ability to take on additional responsibilities & duties as required



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.
 

Post your job on the Hiring Hub!

Fill out this form and our sales team will be in touch about our Hiring Hub packages.