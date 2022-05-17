iHeartRadio
At Pearson Pelletier Telecom, our teams explore the country with steady year-round work. Our success is rooted in our family oriented environment while providing a competitive salary, benefits, RRSP and more!   We take safety seriously with paid in house training, proper tools, and ensuring safe working conditions.

Join Canada’s largest wireless construction company, Pearson Pelletier Telecom, and make a difference in the life of Canadians from Coast to Coast!  


COMPANY:  Pearson Pelletier Telecom

POSITION: Various Positions Available

POSITION DETAILS: We are now hiring Rigging crews and Aerial technicians to work with cutting edge technology that keeps our world connected!
 

