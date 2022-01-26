Our work from home opportunities offer a flexible work-life balance and allow you to earn income while saving money and time on the commute.

With Sitel, a global leader in customer experience management, you can deliver exceptional experiences for our clients’ customers – all from the comfort of your own home!

As a Sitel work from home virtual associate, you will work with some of the world’s best brands to support customers with billing inquiries, account or product questions, service orders, installation scheduling, troubleshooting and more – via phone, email, chat and social media.

Calls are routed to your home office, but don’t worry – we provide you with world-class, paid training to get you started.



COMPANY: Sitel



POSITION: English and French Bilingual Customer Service Associates



POSITION DETAILS: Handle inbound customer service calls. Drive customer satisfaction through voice, chat and/or email communications. Navigate through multiple systems. Ongoing training and skill development to drive your career growth.



REQUIREMENTS: High School diploma or equivalent, Must live in Ontario, Must be able to commit and work 40hrs per week. Previous call center experience an asset.



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.