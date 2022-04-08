



SunOpta is focused on helping make the planet and its people healthier through plant-based foods & beverages, organic ingredients, and organic foods & beverages.



COMPANY: SunOpta Inc. - located at 337 Four Mile Creek Rd, St. Davids



POSITION: Multiple openings including General Line workers, Machine Operators, Shipping/Receiving Clerks, Millwright Maintenance Mechanics.



POSITION DETAILS: Visit our Job Fair; Wednesday April 20, 2022 11am – 7pm for more details. Location: Holiday Inn Express, 524 York Road, NOTL.



Apply with resume for instant interview.