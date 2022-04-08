iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C

static urls

Instagram
10570
Sms*

SunOpta Inc.


 

SunOpta is focused on helping make the planet and its people healthier through plant-based foods & beverages, organic ingredients, and organic foods & beverages.

 


COMPANY:  SunOpta Inc. - located at 337 Four Mile Creek Rd, St. Davids

POSITION: Multiple openings including General Line workers,  Machine Operators, Shipping/Receiving Clerks, Millwright Maintenance Mechanics.

POSITION DETAILS: Visit our Job Fair; Wednesday April 20, 2022 11am – 7pm for more details.    Location:  Holiday Inn Express, 524 York Road, NOTL.

Apply with resume for instant interview.


CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.
 

Post your job on the Hiring Hub!

Fill out this form and our sales team will be in touch about our Hiring Hub packages.