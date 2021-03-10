A Whopper of a Mistake

You know when a joke needs to explained ... it’s not going to go over well. Burger King UK tweeted out a message that didn’t go over well today on International Women’s Day. The tweet read: Women belong in the kitchen. Which was then followed by another tweet … "If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women." See the tweet was meant to raise awareness on the gender ratio in the restaurant industry. They wanted to empower females to pursue a culinary career. Burger King UK has refused to delete the tweet, also announcing a new program that would help female Burger King employees in their careers. While intent was good, the execution was horrible.