MOVE 100.3 Birthday Jackpot!
MOVE 100.3 wants to celebrate YOU with the MOVE 100.3 Birthday Jackpot!
You could win up to $5000 – just for having a birthday!!
Want to enter?! Here’s how:
- Starting Monday, March 8 Listen weekdays at 8AM, 2PM and 4PM!
- We’ll spin the Birthday MONTH Wheel
- If we land on the month you were born, you’ll have 5 minutes to TEXT the word “JACKPOT” and your FULL NAME to 1-0-0-3-0
- If we call you back…. You INSTANTLY win $500!
- Then… we’ll spin the Birthday DAY Wheel!
- If the wheel lands on the day of the month you were born… JACKPOT! You’ll instantly win $5000!!!
The MOVE 100.3 Birthday Jackpot… celebrate like it’s your birthday!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 8:00 a.m. EST on March 8, 2021 and closes at 5:00 p.m. EST on April 30, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are 18 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. There is a maximum of one hundred and seventeen qualifying prizes and a maximum of nine grand prizes available to be won. Each qualifying prize consists of $500 CAD. Each grand prize consists of $5,000 CAD. The odds of winning a qualifying prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period. The odds of winning a grand prize once selected as a qualifier are 1/31. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest period as they are awarded. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.move100ottawa.ca