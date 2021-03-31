MOVE 100’s Meat Mania
It’s MEAT MANIA with Ottawa’s MOVE 100 and Ottawa Valley Meats!
You can win up to $150 to spend at Ottawa Valley Meats!
Listen to MOVE Mornings for your chance to play - where the clip lies, you claim the prize - a $50, $80 or $150 Ottawa Valley Meats gift card!
Ottawa Valley Meats is homegrown quality farm-to-plate meat at an affordable price! All-Natural, free range, grass-fed and delivered to your door at no extra charge! Shop now at ottawavalleymeats.com
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on April 5, 2021 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 2, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. There is a total of sixty-four prizes to be won, valued from $50 to $150 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend on the total number of callers following the applicable announcement on any weekday of the contest period. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at move100ottawa.ca.