Win A BlanQuil Weighted Blanket From Sleep Country!
May is Mental Health Awareness month, and MOVE 100 and Sleep Country want to help you get better sleep.
Now more than ever, we need to take care of our minds, and prioritizing our sleep is one of the best forms of self-care for living a healthier life.
Listen weekday afternoons to Katherine Dines for the “Sounds of Sleep” cue to call, and TEXT the word “SLEEP” to #1-0-0-3-0 for a chance to win a 12lb BlanQuil Weighted Blanket from Sleep Country!
Sleep Country. Sleep Well, Stay Well.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on May 17, 2021 and closes at 6:00 p.m. ET on May 21, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the 5 prizes is $179 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded.