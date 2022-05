Join Ottawa’s Move 100 on Friday June 3 to help support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Listen from 6AM-10AM to bid during our LIVE on-air auction where you could win a live 4 hour morning show broadcast from your location with Stuntman Stu, Angie & Janel.

All money raised will go directly to the CHEO Foundation during the CHEO Telethon CTV News Ottawa broadcast on Sunday, June 5, 2022!